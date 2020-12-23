Android 11: Here's the full list of Motorola phones eligible for latest update

In August, Google released the new-generation Android 11 OS. Since then three months have passed by and only a handful of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Nokia, Samsung, Oppo, and others have announced which of their phones will get the latest update.

Now, with just a few days left before the end of eventful 2020, Motorola has announced the list of its mobiles eligible to get the Android 11.

After seeing the list, I am quite impressed with Motorola's intent to offer major OS update all class of phones, especially older budgets phones. Soon after the acquisition transition from Google to Lenovo, Motorola was focus on launching new models but had very little interest in offering software support.

Now, it looks Motorola has finally woken up and ready to rebuild its brand name and in turn create loyalty among customers, especially in emerging markets like India, where Motorola, like Nokia, still has nostalgic appeal.

Here is the list of Motorola phones eligible for Android 11:

Motorola Razr 5G, Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Edge+, Motorola One 5G, Motorola one action (excluding models in the United States & Canada), Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+, Motorola one Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Lenovo K12 Note.

Android 11 comes with new features including Bubbles, which will help phone owners to pin the conversations of a loved one or a colleague carried out on any app, on the home screen all time so that there is continuity and don't miss out on the latest pings.

Furthermore, the key conversations will show up even on always-on display and can 'breakthrough' the Do Not Disturb setting as well.

Also, Android 11 will allow users to group all the messenger apps under a single location. This will help the user engage with important conversations continuously and save time on switching back and forth between the current task and the messaging app.

Android 11 will also give easy access in a single place to control smart gadgets in the house.

It also improves privacy as well. Android 11 gives one-time permission that will allow the user to grant single-use access to the most sensitive permissions: microphone, camera, and location.

