Android 12 Beta 1.0 now available to these phones

Search engine giant on Tuesday (May 18) unveiled the new Android 12 mobile OS and released the Beta 1.0 of the new software to both registered and public developers to test it.

The new Android 12 is said to the biggest mobile OS update of the decade. It is coming with new material design changes including personalised interface, security control shortcuts, privacy labels, and more.

Google announced that 11 mobile-makers are part of the Android Beta 1.0 programme. The list includes Asus, OnePlus, Google, Oppo (Find X3 series), Sharp, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, Tecno, Realme, and ZTE.

But, unfortunately, popular brands Motorola and Samsung, which is collaborating with Google for Wear OS are not on the list.



Android 12 features. Credit: Google



There is no word on when Nokia, Motorola, and Samsung will join the programme but users owning any of the 11 aforementioned branded phones can test the new Android 12.

Here are the list of phones eligibel for Android 12 Beta 1.0:

1) Asus Zenfone 8

2) OnePlus 9

3) OnePlus 9 Pro

4) Oppo Find X3 Pro (model CPH2173)

5) TCL 20 Pro 5G

6) Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

7) Xiaomi Mi 11

8) Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

9) Xiaomi Mi 11i

10) Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

11) ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

12) Realme GT 5G

13) Tecno Pouvoir 4

14) Tecno Camon 17

15) Pixel 3/3XL

16) Pixel 3a/3a XL

17) Pixel 4/4 XL

18) Pixel 4a/4a 5G

19) Pixel 5

20) Nokia X20

21) Sharp Aquos R6

Interested software developers can download the Android 12 Beta 1.0 on the Android developer website (here).

If things go as planned Google is expected to roll out the public version of the Android 12 worldwide at the end of August or early September 2021.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.