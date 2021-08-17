Android 12 to enable phones to support more facial gestures

Google has released a new version of the Android 12 preview. It is the fourth and last of the beta software update for registered developers before the gold master version gets rolled to the public by August-end or in early September.

In the latest Android 12 beta, Google has introduced the Accessibility Suite app that enables phones to perform tasks based on the facial gesture of the users.

In near future, Android phone owners will be assign custom actions for facial gestures such as Open Mouth, Smile, Raise Eyebrows, Look Left, Look Right, Look Up, and more.

With this, people will be able to scroll the web pages, take selfies, get back to the home page, view quick settings, read notifications, and more.

The new feature makes the phone's front camera more sensitive to facial recognition. Also, it will offer the users to adjust the sensitivity in terms of recognizing the facial expression, so that there won't be any accidental activation of a feature. This will particularly come in handy for differently-abled persons.

Android 12 is also coming with new material design changes including personalised interface, security control shortcuts, privacy labels, and more.

