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Homespecials

Andy the adventurous ant

Crawling up the table leg, he hurried across the red-checked tablecloth to the edge of the cake plate. Suddenly he heard a thunderous clap as a flyswatter came crashing down on the table, killing a pesky fly.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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