Andy the adventurous ant

<p>Andy the ant sighed as he watched a butterfly fly overhead, flitting from flower to flower on a whim. How he wished he had wings too. It seemed like such fun to be able to soar above the earth in the skies. But he knew one needed wings to fly, and he had none. </p><p>He wondered why. Birds had wings. Other insects like bees, mosquitoes, and dragonflies could also fly. He’d heard there were flying ants too, but alas he was not one of them. Why, even humans had learnt to fly in their giant machines with wings, but sadly, without wings, he was destined to be grounded for life.</p>.<p>Suddenly, he had an idea when he spied a bulbul perched on a tree, chirping away. “Well, if I can’t fly, at least I can climb the tree and look down and see what it feels like to be high above the ground,” Andy proclaimed. So he crawled up the tree trunk and then along one of its highest branches and looked down from its dizzying height. He clung on tight. Everything looked quite tiny from his bird’s-eye view, way up there.</p>.<p>The bulbul spotted him and flew towards him. Luckily Andy noticed her making a bee-line for him and scurried under some leaves for cover. He lay there, staying perfectly still. The bulbul bristled in anger, baffled by his sudden disappearance. She hopped about searching for him in vain, till she gave it up as a lost cause and flew away.</p>.<p>Andy could hear squeals and peals of laughter as he emerged from his hiding place. Looking down, he saw that a children’s party was being held in the garden below. He spied his fellow soldier ants marching in a line towards the table where the food was being laid out. Garden parties turned out to be sumptuous feasts for the ants too.</p>.<p>“Time to head back down,” Andy decided, especially after his narrow escape from the hungry bulbul. As he descended, he made up his mind not to join the line of ants, which was too obvious, and instead headed towards the cake table on his own.</p>.<p>Crawling up the table leg, he hurried across the red-checked tablecloth to the edge of the cake plate. Suddenly he heard a thunderous clap as a flyswatter came crashing down on the table, killing a pesky fly.</p>.<p>Not wanting to suffer the same fate, Andy stuck to the side of the cake, savouring its sweetness. The children were singing “Happy Birthday” and Andy felt a little warm as the candles on top of the cake were lit. Everyone shouted, “Make a wish” as the birthday boy blew the candles out with such gusto that Andy found himself blown away too. He landed on the string of some balloons tied to the table and scampered up, hoping he hadn’t been noticed.</p>.<p>Soon the adults untied the balloons and gave them to the kids. A little girl got the pink one Andy was on. Suddenly, she opened her fist that was clutching the balloon to take her return gift in both hands. The balloon slipped from her grip and soared upwards into the air before anyone could grab it. Up and up into the sky it went, with Andy clinging tightly to its string for dear life. Soon the people below started looking like ants. Luckily, Andy’s legs were a bit sticky from the cake or else he’d have been blown away by the gusty breeze carrying the balloon aloft.</p>.<p>At last Andy’s wish had come true. He was flying. “Yippee,” he cried, revelling in the moment and enjoying the experience although it was a bit scary seeing the world getting smaller and smaller and then disappearing from sight.</p>.<p>Andy wondered how far the balloon would take him. A flock of geese honked as they flew by in a V-formation, as if to say, “Don’t get in our way.” The last thing Andy needed was to bump into a grouchy goose and burst his balloon. Thankfully they avoided collision.</p>.<p>After what seemed like ages, the balloon started to descend. It appeared to be losing air. Downwards they went. Soon, Andy spied treetops and rooftops. He heaved a sigh of relief.</p>.<p>Unfortunately, the balloon drifted too close to the trees and a sharp protruding twig punctured it. The balloon burst with a loud bang. Andy was jerked off the string with the impact. Thrown off balance, he found himself hurtling downwards. After several somersaults in the air like an acrobat, he landed safely on a leaf. Andy thanked his lucky stars. He decided he’d had enough adventure and close shaves for the day and scurried down the tree, happy to be on terra firma once again.</p>.<p>It was a long trek home and the colony of ants was happy to see him return safely to their anthill. What a tale he had to tell of his flying escapade. From then on, Andy was happy to have all his six feet planted firmly on the ground where he belonged.</p>