Apple AirTags tipped to come in two sizes in November

Apple's much anticipated AirTags is expected to finally see the light of the day as early as next month.

Popular tipster 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) citing company insider has claimed that the Apple AirTags will be coming in two sizes. Like always, he does not give away too much details, probably to save the informants inside Apple Inc. But, it is still an important piece of information. We have been hearing about AirTags for more than a year but no luck of seeing in its flesh.

In 2020, it was rumoured to make its debut in September along with new iPads and Watches, but it didn't materialise. Later reports indicated it will launch with iPhone 12 series and missed the date.

tag TAG — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

Now, word on the street is that Apple in all likelihood host another event in mid-November to reveal the company's first-ever ARM-based Apple Silicon-powered MacBook series. There is a high possibility of AirTags finally getting launched, as supply chains in South East Asia have already mass-produced and ready for shipping to global markets.

big one

small one

coming soon — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

What are the use-cases of AirTags?

For the uninitiated, Apple AirTags is similar to Bluetooth-based Tiles tracking device, which helps owners discover misplaced things such as a vehicle or a house key in around few meters range. But, AirTags will have higher range coverage.

The user just needs to attach the AirTags to things he or she usually carries and there is a high risk of misplacing them.

Since Apple AirTags uses Ultrawideband sensors, it can cover several kilometers of range.

For instance, if you lose the AirTags in a coffee shop and driven back to your home and say it is 10 kilometers away; the AirTags will be continuously sending out signals and any iOS device nearby can detect and forward it to the Apple server. Then, the company will send a notification to the concerned owner's iPhone with the AirTags' accurate location.

Also, Apple will make the best use of the powerful A-series chipset and AR support of the iOS to offer 3D scanning feature to locate AirTags. This will particularly come in handy if the AirTags-connected object is under the sofa/bed or fallen into some crevice of furniture at the home or the office or a hotel.

Apple AirTags (codename: B389) - White front (no logo) CLEAN!

- Polished metal back

- Apple logo on back 3D render made by the AMAZING @CConceptCreator. Sources shared with me a video of the real AirTags — to protect them, we made a 3D render to show you. pic.twitter.com/aKGOATXMMO — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 14, 2020

It can be noted the Ultrawideband Apple U1 chipset has been incorporated in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Watch Series 6, newly launched iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

So, these devices can be also be tracked if they ever get lost or stolen. Also, Watch Series 6 can be used to unlock car doors and start the engine without ever opening the phone.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 6 review: Best smart wearable money can buy

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.