Apple asks MacBook users not to cover web camera

Apple has released a support document advising users not to close their MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro with a cover over the camera.

After several users reported cracked displays due to camera covers, Apple has warned that, by practicing such methods, they could be damaging the display. This is because the clearance between its keyboard and display is designed to have tight tolerances. Also, covering the built-in camera may interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working.

Apple reassures users that privacy will not be compromised without the installation of a camera cover as MacBook laptop's camera is engineered so that it cannot activate without the camera indicator light also turning on. The built-in FaceTime HD camera uses a camera indicator light that flashes green to let you know when the camera is on.



Apple MacBook's web camera. Picture credit: Apple



As an added security measure, Apple allows users control over which apps can have camera access. Before any app can use a camera, it must have user permission.

Apple's support webpage also issued some guidelines to help users protect their display:

The camera cover should not be thicker than 0.1mm.

If a preferred camera cover is thicker than the prescribed measure (0.1mm), remove the cover before closing the computer.

The camera cover should not leave behind any adhesive residue.

