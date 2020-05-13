Apple brings major update to Logic Pro X

American technology major Apple has announced a new v10.5 update to its popular music production software Logic Pro X.

The new upgrade brings new tools and capabilities such as Live Loops, FX Remix, Sampler, Quick Sampler, Beat Creation and more, which will further enhance the productivity of the Logic Pro X users.

Here are some of the notable features coming in v10.5 Logic Pro X



Logic Pro X gets new update (Picture credit: Apple)



Live Loops

With this, users can develop music in new freeform and nonlinear ways. Loops, samples, and recordings can be organised into a new musical grid, where musicians can spontaneously perform and capture different arrangement ideas into the timeline.

The finished sample can further be refined using all of the professional production features in Logic Pro X.

Logic Remote

With the new update, Logic Remote will now allow triggering of sounds in Live Loops, browsing and adding loops, and applying Remix FX to a session.

For the uninitiated, Logic Remote is a companion app that allows users to pair an iPhone or iPad with their Mac to control and perform Logic features and instruments using Multi-Touch.

Remix FX

With this, users get to make use of various electronic effects like Bitcrusher, filter, gater, and repeater that can be performed in real-time over individual tracks or the entire song mix.

Furthermore, users can make use of the Logic Remote app to pair an iPhone or iPad with their Mac to provide Multi-Touch control over Live Loops and Remix FX.

Beat Creation

As the name suggests, it is primarily used to make hip-hop and electronic music content.

With the new Logic Pro X v10.5 update, Beat Creation gets Step Sequencer, a new editor to create drum beats, bass lines, and melodic parts using an interface inspired by classic drum machine workflows.

The Step Sequencer combines a pattern-based style of music creation with powerful editing options for creating original parts — providing detailed control over note velocity, repeat, gate, skip, playback direction, and randomisation, the company says.



Step Sequencer, a new editor in Logic, is designed to make it easy to build original and creative beats (Picture credit: Apple)



The new update also brings Drum Synth. It provides a wide range of sounds such as kick drums, snares, toms, and percussion generated entirely by software. Each sound is accompanied by dedicated sound-shaping controls to help musicians fine-tune their favourite parts.

Also, the update comes with Drum Machine Designer, a tool for building electronic drum kits in Logic Pro X. It helps the user to integrate with the new sampling and beat-programming workflows. Each drum pad can host the new Quick Sampler and Drum Synth plug-ins, making it easy to edit and shape individual sounds within a drum kit. After kits are created, they can be played in real-time, or programmed with Step Sequencer.



Drum Machine Designer has been tightly integrated with the new sampling features of Logic Pro X 10.5 (Picture credit: Apple)



The new Logic Pro X 10.5 is available as a free update for all the existing users and is available on the Mac App Store for INR 15,500 for new customers. Logic Remote 1.4 is also available as a free downloadable application on the App Store. Customers can sign up for a free trial of Logic Pro X.

