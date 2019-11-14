Apple brings new power-packed 16-inch Macbook Pro

The rumours of 16-inch MacBook Pro have turned true, as Apple launched the new laptop PC with a big screen and powerful processor configuration at the company's Cupertino campus.

The US technology giant has incorporated big upgrades both in terms of design, screen size, and internal hardware in the new 16-inch model over the 2018-series 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Key improvements include Magic keyboard, which is said to be quite and tactile compared to the Butterfly keyboard of the predecessor. It also features a physical Escape key and an inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.



Picture credit: Apple



The new MacBook Pro is the first-ever Apple notebook to sport a big 16-inch Retina display. It has 3072x1920p resolution, a total of 6 million pixels with a density of 226 ppi (pixel per inch). Each display is individually calibrated in the factory for accurate gamma, white point, and primary colors, the company claims.

It also comes with advanced thermal architecture to enable the system to run at higher power for sustained periods of time. The sophisticated fan design features a larger impeller with extended blades along with bigger vents, resulting in a 28 percent increase in airflow, while the heat sink is 35 percent larger, enabling significantly more heat dissipation than before.

Thanks to the new technology, the 16-inch MacBook Pro can sustain up to 12 more watts during intensive workloads than the predecessor.

The new Apple PC comes with the latest 6-core and 8-core 9th generation Intel processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. This means it offers up to 2.1 times faster and better performance than quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.



Picture credit: Apple



To complement the powerful CPUs, Apple is offering up to 64GB of RAM support for the first time, and a new AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics — the first 7nm mobile discrete GPUs for pro users. Paired with GDDR6 video memory and with an 8GB VRAM option for the first time, pro users will be able to tackle GPU-intensive tasks faster than ever. Also, there is an option to upgrade to 8TB storage, the largest SSD ever in a notebook.

Even with standard configuration, the PC is assured to offer 2.1 times faster graphics performance than the previous standard configuration. Those who opt for the highest-end graphics options will see up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous high-end configuration.

The new Apple MacBook Pro houses a 100Wh battery — the largest ever in a Mac notebook. And it offers 11 hours of wireless web browsing or Apple TV app video playback.

With advanced thermal dissipation technology and top-notch RAM+Processor+Graphics configuration option, MacBook Pro will offer seamless performance while doing power-intensive tasks like compiling code, editing multi-cam video or doing 3D animation or playing high-end PC games.

MacBook Pro price starts at Rs 199,900 and will be available through Apple-authorized resellers from December onwards in India.

Besides the MacBook Pro, Apple also announced that the brand new Mac Pro desktop series and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December.



New Mac Pro series (Picture credit: Apple)



"Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit colour, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point." Apple said.

The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999. Both will be available to order in December in select global markets, but there is no official world if they will be launched in India.

