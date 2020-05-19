Apple brings special Pride Edition Sport Band for Apple Watch

Technology major Apple, to mark the LGBTQ Pride month announced the launch of the special Pride Edition Sport Band 2020 series for Apple Watch.

Besides Apple's own branded Watch Band, Sports apparel-maker Nike too has joined hands with the Cupertino-based company and is offering similar Pride Edition Nike Sport Band. Both the bands cost $49 and support two Apple Watch sizes --44mm and 40mm.

"Through this effort, Apple and Nike are proud to support LGBTQ organisations doing vital advocacy and community-building worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organisations in more than 150 countries and regions," Apple said in a statement.

Furthermore, Apple announced to bring LGBTQ Pride-themed Watch Faces for Apple Watches in the latest watchOS v6.2.5. The company is bringing a new rainbow colour for Numerals Mono, Numerals Duo, and California themes.

Though the ECG (Electrocardiogram) app is already available in India and select global regions on Apple Watch Series 4 and 5, it is finally coming to Saudi Arabia with the watchOS 6.2.5.

In a related development, the company is expected to release the iOS 13.5 update for iPhones by the end of this week.

This is a critical update, as it brings the COVID-19 tracing feature for iPhone. It will notify the device owner of any risks of infection in the surrounding area or if he/she had come in contact or went near a coronavirus positive person.

However, this feature is expected to be limited to select regions, where Apple has received approval from the regional health authority.

