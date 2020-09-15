Apple Event 2020: New Watches, iPad and more

After the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, there was lots of speculation whether Apple will host the annual Fall event in September. Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the supply chains particularly in China were shut down to contain the pandemic and this apparently delayed the commencement of production.

Apple, earlier this month, finally put all rumours to rest by announcing that it will hold an online-only event on September 15. However, the Cupertino-based company has reportedly split the programme in to two phases. The first stage is happening today (September 15), where around three to four products are expected to make their debut (more on that later). In the second phase, the company is expected to reveal a new line of iPhones.

Yes, Apple is not launching the new iPhone 12 series on Tuesday. But, there are lots of interesting products to look forward to tonight at 10:30 pm IST. Apple is broadcasting the event online (here) and on the official Twitter handle (here).

Apple Event 2020 September: Here's what to expect

As mentioned in the headline, Apple is all but confirmed to bring the new Watch Series 6 (aka Apple Watch Pro) and a generic Apple Watch.

The top-end Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to come with a new S-series chipset, bigger battery, SpO2 blood-oxygen-level reader, sleep tracker, enhanced Fall Detection, Electrocardiogram (ECG).



Apple Watch Series 5. Credit: Apple



On the other hand, the standard Apple Watch (2020) will borrow the design language of Watch Series 4.

To differentiate between the two new models, Apple is said to drop the always-on display and ECG features in the generic version. But, it will incorporate an M9 motion co-processor paired with a new S-series chipset, and be able to track most of the sports activities coming in the watchOS 7. Rest assured, it will be on par with rival brands in its class.

Furthermore, both Apple's new Watches are expected to be offered in two sizes-- 42mm and 40mm cases. Also, there will be Wi-Fi only and LTE + Wi-Fi variants as well.

Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Air (4th gen). It is said to boast uniform bezel, just thin enough for the fingers to rest on the panel to hold and yet don't obstruct the view while watching a movie or playing a game. It is also said to come with a new powerful A-series processor to support all demanding gaming apps and productivity tools in addition to offering long battery life.



Apple iPad (7th gen). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is also a possibility that Apple may unveil the 8th generation generic iPad. The predecessor was just a moderate upgrade over the 6th gen, but this year's model is certain to get more powerful chipset to power hogging apps. Hopefully, this time, the new iPad will be able to support second-generation Apple Pencil stylus.

Besides the Apple Watches and iPads, the company is expected reveal much-awaited AirTags.

It will be a valuable addition to the Apple product ecosystem. The AirTags series has one very useful functionality and it needs to be connected to things such as car keys or home keys so that Apple iPhone (or iPad) owners can detect them effortlessly if they ever get misplaced.

