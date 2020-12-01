Apple expands partnership with (RED) to combat HIV, Covid-19

For 14 years, globally renowned non-governmental organization (RED) has been working with Apple to fight Human immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in Africa.

Now, as Covid-19 rages around the world, it has affected the works on Apple-(RED)'s HIV/AIDS program.

Apple on Tuesday ( December 1, World's AIDS Day) has announced to donate $1 from December 7 onwards, for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com/in, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response

"This year, communities around the world are grappling with HIV/AIDS as they also work to respond and protect against COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable populations. COVID-19 has created challenges in accessing care, diagnostics, and supplies, often disrupting crucial HIV/AIDS programmes. To alleviate these challenges and ensure continuity in life-saving HIV/AIDS services, Apple’s contributions were redirected to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year," Apple said.

For the uninitiated, Apple donates part of the revenue generated from all the (PRODUCT) RED variants of Apple iPhones and Watches to the (RED) NGO.

Since 2006, Apple with (PRODUCT) RED products (iPhone and accessories and later Watch in 2020) has contributed more than $250 million (close to Rs 1,841 crore) for testing, medication, and caring of HIV affected people.



Apple’s partnership with (RED) has led to almost $250 million in donations for the Global Fund’s HIV/AIDS programmes that offer prevention, testing, and counselling services. Credit: Apple



Also, to create awareness around World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS, several Apple stores are showing red logos on window displays.

And, on Apple Music, listeners can tune into the debut of 'Jaiye' ('Time of Our Lives') by Nigerian musician LADIPOE, remixed by DJ Sigag and Aluna — the first single off 'DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III.', the company said.

It added that users can also listen to the interview with LADIPOE, Aluna, and Don Jazzy on The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1, or check out curated music and more in a special Apple Music feature.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.