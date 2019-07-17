Apple gives a sneak peek on new Emojis coming in iOS 13

Apple to mark the World Emoji Day (July 17) gave the first look at some of the new animated images to share on iMessage app for iPhones and iPads.

The new Emojis will be coming in the iOS 13 and also iPadOS update, which is slated to be released this fall (most probably September 2019).

Last year, Apple had a proposal to the Unicode Consortium to introduce more disability-themed emoji and a result, it is bringing a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm, and a prosthetic leg will be available in the emoji keyboard.



New Emoji coming to iPhones and iPads later this year



Apple is also bringing smiley face for yawning, a one-piece swimsuit, new food items including a waffle, falafel, butter and garlic, and new animals like the sloth, flamingo, orangutan, and skunk.



New additions to animal kingdom of emoji coming this fall



In total, 55 new emoji designs will be available this fall with a free software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Thousands of emoji are currently available, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, more professions, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more. Apple claims the new emoji are created based on the approved characters in Unicode 12.0.

Besides the Emoji, Apple iOS 13 comes with a truckload of new features in addition to security improvements and one in particular, which many are eager to test is the system-wide dark mode.

Also, the iPadOS brings simpler interface, new files system with quick access and manages documents, also support the transfer of files from USB type-C pen drive and compatible to a wired and wireless mouse, which will finally make iPads, a better portable alternative to laptops and PCs.

