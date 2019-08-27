Apple iOS 12.4.1 fixes security glitch in iPhone, iPad

Cupertino-based technology major Apple released new iOS 12.4.1 update to the iPhones and iPads. It is said to be an incremental firmware and a very important though, as it fixes the security vulnerability in iPhones and other iOS-powered products.

In the previously released iOS 12.4, Apple unknowingly unpatched a bug that allowed cybercriminals to hack iPhones, iPad and iPod Touch series. And also, it opened a window for rogue iOS software developers to create jailbreak code for the iPhones, which Apple had blocked in iOS 9 series.

What is Jailbreaking?

It is a process of systematic tweaking of iOS kernel, which would allow users to override Apple's iOS root access system and install apps, which are unavailable on the official Apple App Store. Apple believes that this would harm naive iPhone users, as they might unknowingly install malicious apps and lose sensitive information such as personal photos or financial data. This is one of the major issues in the open ecosystem such as Google Play Store, where malware and adware infested applications sometimes make their way to Android phones.

Just a few weeks ago, reports emerged that iOS 12.4 unlocked the aforementioned security features. Taking note of the severity of the issue, Apple has plugged the loophole with iOS 12.4.1.

It is advisable for users owning iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch (6th & 7th gen) series to upgrade to the last software.

Here's how to install iOS 12.4.1 on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch series:



Apple iOS 12.4.1 update for iPhone (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Must read | All you need to know about iOS 13

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Note: The new iOS 12.4 comes in varying sizes, depending on the type of the Apple device model.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.