Apple iOS 13, iPadOS public beta update: How to install

Technology giant, Apple unveiled the iOS 13 for iPhones along with brand new iPadOS for tablets, earlier in the month, at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019, San Jose.

The company was supposed to release the public beta version of the iOS 13 and the iPadOS next month, but to the delight of the enthusiastic software testers, it has released much before the official roll-out plan.

Apple iOS 13 come with a truckload of new features in addition to security improvements and one in particular, which many are eager to test is the system-wide dark mode.

And the iPadOS brings new interface including new files system with quick access and manages documents, also support the transfer of files from USB type-C pen drive and compatible to a wired and wireless mouse, which will finally make iPads, a formidable alternative to laptops.

Here's how to install iOS 13 and iPadOS on iPhones and iPads:



iOS 13 preview; picture credit: Apple



Disclaimer: This procedure requires the user to have a sound knowledge of manual software installation process on a device. If the procedure is not followed properly, there are chances of the device getting bricked and rendered useless. Also, be advised, iOS 13 and iPadOS are beta versions and contain bugs, which might affect the functioning of the device. Deccan Herald cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield desired results.

List of the iPhones and iPod Touch series eligible for iOS 13:

Apple iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max and the recently announced iPod Touch (7th gen) will get the iOS 13 update. While the iPhone 6, 6 Plus and the iPhone SE won't be getting any more update.

List of the iPads eligible for iPadOS:



iPadOS; picture credit: Apple



Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation) and the iPad Air 2. Whereas the original iPad Air (1st gen) and iPad mini 3 and 2 series will not get the iPadOS.

Prerequisite:

Before installing the new iOS 13 or iPadOS on to your device, users are advised to back up the data:

With iCloud drive: Go to the Settings (iPhone or iPad) >> Tap your Apple ID account on the top of the screen >> iCloud > > iCloud Backup >> tap 'Back up now.'

With iTunes: Connect the device to the PC and launch the iTunes app>> select your iPhone or iPad >> tap 'Back Up Now'

Let's begin...

Step 1: Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website via Safari on your iPhone or iPad - here. [Note: Website won’t open on any other browser other than Safari.]

Step 2: Login with Apple ID and password information for validation, and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 3: It will prompt you to register your device — iPhone or iPad, Tap 'Enrol Your Devices' section on the top to download the iOS 13 or iPadOS public preview profile. Select “Install Profile” and a pop-up window will appear saying the website is opening Setting to view profile configuration and select 'Allow'. And, select ‘install profile,’ and it will begin downloading [Note: always download using Wi-Fi].

Step 4: Once the download process is completed, go to Settings, you’ll find “Profile Downloaded” on top; tap it, and install the profile. Then, your iPhone or iPad will reboot to complete the profile installation.

Step 5: After your device has restarted, head to Settings > General > Software Update to install the iOS 13 or iPadOS beta update.

