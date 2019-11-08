Apple iOS 13.2.2 brings major bug-fixes for iPhones

Though Apple iOS 13 brought in a whole lot of new features, it had a lot of bugs ruining the user experience on iPhones. The company quickly released a series of incremental updates to resolve the glitches and the latest iOS 13.2 introduced much awaited Deep Fusion camera feature for the iPhone 11 series in addition to more bug-fixes. But, it brought in a much bigger problem.

Soon after upgrading to iOS 13.2, many people complained that the Apple mobile OS aggressively killed the apps working in the background and they couldn't switch between multiple apps. Despite having a powerful processor, multi-tasking could not be performed on the iPhones.

Now, Apple has released a critical update iOS 13.2.2, which promises to fix the aforementioned issue. Additionally, it also resolves random mobile internet connectivity loss.



Apple iOS 13.2.2 update (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Here's the official change-log of the iOS 13.2.2 update:

-Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

-Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose mobile signal after a call

-Addresses an issue where mobile data may temporarily not be available

-Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange account to be unreadable

-Addresses an issue where using the Kerberos single sign-on services in Safari may present an authentication prompt

-Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

Here's how to install Apple iOS 13.2.2 update on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

