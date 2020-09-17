Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14 released: Here's how to install the latest software

As promised, Apple released the much anticipated iOS 14 and the iPadOS for all the eligible iPhones, iPod Touch series, and iPads, respectively.

Most of the new features coming in the iOS 14 and the iPadOS 4 are similar, but the latter is bringing more to improve the Pencil's note-taking user-experience.

Apple is bringing App Clips, which is designed to save the device's storage, new Widgets and App library, to present timely information at a glance and can be pinned in different sizes on any Home Screen page, picture-in-picture mode and more.



Apple iOS 14 released. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another notable feature is the back tap. It allows users to perform actions just by tapping the back of the iPhone. Users can assign functions for double tap and triple tap gesture actions to launch an app, take a screenshot, and other stuff.

Also, Apple is improving privacy security. All apps downloaded to the iPhone via Apple App Store will now be required to obtain user permission before tracking.

Must read | Apple iOS 14: Key features you should need



Apple iOS 14 features. Credit: Apple



Also, the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will reset the tracking feature of all apps on the Apple device by default. Going forward Apps will need user permission to track user behaviour on iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch.

However, the aforementioned feature will be activated in early 2021, as Apple wants to give more time to app developers to tweak their existing apps and also look for alternative ways to generate revenue, as they need user permission to track user-behavior on iPhone/iPad. This security feature as irked Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Read more | Google Play is fair, Apple App Store 'deserves scrutiny' on monopoly: Zuckerberg

As far as the exclusive iPadOS features are concerned, it offers new features that take advantage of the unique capabilities of the iPad, its large multi-touch display, and versatile accessories.



Apple iPadOS 14. Credit: Apple



It will also improve the note-taking capabilities and new ways to work with handwritten notes. "When taking notes on iPad, Smart Selection uses on-device machine learning to distinguish handwriting from drawings, so handwritten text can easily be selected, cut, and pasted into another document as typed text using the same familiar gestures," Apple said.

Must read | Apple launches new iPad Air 4, iPad 8th gen; India price details and more

List of iPhones and iPod models eligible for iOS 14

The new iOS 14 will be available to iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X,iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPod touch (7th generation).

List of iPads eligible for iPadOS 14 update

The new iPadOS 14 is coming to iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini 4, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation).



Apple iPadOS 14 released. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install Apple iOS 14/iPadOS 14 update on your iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.