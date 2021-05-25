Apple iOS 14.6 update released with new features, security patch and more

Apple earlier in the month released iOS 14.5.1 with a critical security patch for iPhones. Now, the company has released another one.

It brings several new features including support Podcasts subscription in global markets, the Lost mode option for AirTag on the Find My app, a new accessibility option to allow users to unlock the iPhone with voice, improve the performance of the device, and more.

Additionally, iOS 14.6 brings security patches that kills maliciously crafted audio files shared on messenger apps by hackers to perform remote code execution (take control of iPhone).

It also stops any new malicious application from modifying protected parts of the file system in the device.

Furthermore, the new update will also enable the iPhone to detect and stop processing a maliciously crafted image that may lead to the disclosure of user information.

Apple iPhone (series 6S and newer models) and iPod Touch (7th gen) owners are advised to update their devices at the earliest. Even the iPadOS 14.6 has the same features and eligible iPads, iPad Pro and iPad mini must be upgraded to the latest update soon.

Here are the complete changelog details of iOS 14.6 update:

Podcasts

--Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

--Lost Mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

--AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

--Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

Other features include

--Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

--Reminders may appear as blank lines

--Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

--Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

--iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

Here's how to instal iOS 14.6 /iPadOS 14.6 update on your iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.



Apple iOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 update (screen-shot)



In the related development, Apple Watches are also receiving the new watchOS 7.5 update. It brings the Podcasts app to the Watch and also brings ECG (Electrocardiogram) app and an irregular heart rhythm detection feature to Apple Watch Series 4 ( & newer models) in two more global regions-- Malaysia and Peru.

Here's how to install watchOS 7.5 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go

