Apple iPhone 12 mini, 12 Pro Max, HomePod mini up for pre-order in India

The wait for Apple's newest member iPhone 12 mini and the massive 6.9-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will soon be over in the coming week.

Both the devices will be up for pre-order later this evening on the official Apple Store online at 6:30 pm IST onwards and also on select authorised retail chains across India.

The iPhone 12 mini is the least expensive of the 12 series. It comes in three storages-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB -- for Rs 69,900, Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive model among the newly launched Apple products. It is available in three storages-- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB --for Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.



The new iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. Credit: Apple



Apple and authorized distributors in collaboration with HDFC are offering customers an instant discount of Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max, respectively.

Also, there is No Cost EMI on loan options starting at Rs 2,913 per month. Both the phones will be available to purchase off the shelf from November 13 onwards.

Also, HomePod mini is also available for pre-order on Apple Store online for Rs 9,900 from 6:30 pm onwards.

Apple iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max: Everything you need to know

The new iPhone 12 mini and the 12 Pro Max feature the same design language with a flushed display encased in flat edges and curved corners. Even some of the key features such as display panel and processor, but differ in screen sizes, battery capacity and camera hardware.



Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max colours. Credit: Apple



The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the 6.9-inch 12 Pro Max come with OLED-based Super Retina XDR display protected by Ceramic Shield, sturdiest screen guard in the market. They run the latest iOS 14 backed by A14 Bionic, the fastest and most powerful chipset in the mobile industry.

Also, they support Apple's new MagSafe wireless charging technology and accessories.

Apple iPhone 12 mini comes in aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure, while the Pro Max features surgical-grade stainless steel. Both come with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating, meaning the device can survive underwater for close to 6 metres up to 30 minutes.

As far as the camera is concerned, the iPhone 12 mini boasts dual 12MP sensors-- one Ultra Wide and Wide lens with up to 2X optical zoom and support Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 30 fps.



Apple iPhone 12 mini colours. Credit: Apple



On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a triple 12MP camera--Ultra-Wide + Wide + Telephoto lens, with up to 5X optical zoom, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 60 fps. Additionally, it comes with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner, which comes in handy in Night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light and next-level AR experiences.

Also, they support 5G, and whenever the infrastructure is ready in India, users can experience super-fast internet.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the iPhone 12 mini can play up to 15 hours of non-stop video and the 12 Pro Max can last up to 17 hours continuous video playback.

Apple HomePod mini

HomePod mini boasts Apple-designed acoustic waveguide to direct the flow of sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

With this design, customers can place HomePod mini anywhere in a room and hear a clear and consistent sound. The three-microphone array is tuned to hear 'Hey Siri,' and a fourth inward-facing microphone help isolate sound coming from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is playing. Outside, it has a premium fabric finish.



The new HomePod mini. Credit: Apple



Inside, HomePod mini comes packed with an Apple S5 chip, an Apple-engineered full-range driver, a neodymium magnet, and a pair of force-canceling passive radiators, which enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

It also comes equipped with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real-time.

