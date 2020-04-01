Apple iPhone 9 tipped to launch on this date

Earlier reports suggested Apple working on iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) and would debut on March 31. However, the global coronavirus outbreak put brakes on the launch event. In the latest development, the Cupertino-based company has finally set the 'D-Day'.

In a closed-door meeting on March 30, Apple executives have decided to unveil iPhone 9 series on April 15 and make it available for sale in the following week on April 22, Jon Prosser, a renowned tipster on Apple products said on Twitter.

Considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 positive cases and related deaths in the US, the announcement, will in all probability be a press note. Also, there is a slight chance of postponement of the iPhone 9 sale at least in America.

iPhone 9 update 👀 Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

Apple iPhone 9: All you need to know

As per the latest reports, Apple is expected to bring two variants of the iPhone 9-- 4.7-inch iPhone 9 and 5.5-inch iPhone 9 Plus.

Except for the display and the battery, both the device may come with the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the same as the one found in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series.

As far as the design language is concerned, They are likely to feature big-notch similar to the iPhone XR. It will have a front camera with IR-based Face ID biometric sensors.

To cut the cost, Apple is likely to use LCD instead of OLED as seen in the premium iPhone 11 Pro series.

Prosser also noted that Apple, as confirmed by the company itself, will go ahead with World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2020 and will be limited to online-only event. And, the company will unveil a new line of MacBook Pro, AirTags and Over-ear headphones.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.