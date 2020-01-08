Apple iPhone SE 2 images surface online

For long, we have been hearing the rumours of Apple planning to bring the sequel to crowd favourite iPhone SE, but never got our hands on any tangible proofs in the form of images of a factory unit or promotional renders as such. Now, for the first time, iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 photo has surfaced online.

A renowned tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) and iGeeksBlog jointly released pictures of Apple's much anticipated iPhone SE 2.

In the image, the iPhone SE 2 seem to share some similarity with two popular iPhone iterations in terms of design language. On the front, it has a flat panel with thick bezels on the top without any notch and also features Touch ID like the iPhone 8.

On the back, it has a single camera in the top left corner with the LED flash and the Apple logo at the center of the rear side. However, we can't help but notice that the railing around the curvy edge of the phone has a steel-like metallic finish just like the iPhone X.

Also, the glossy glass on the iPhone SE 2 hints it might support wireless charging.

It has volume rockers on the left side and the power button on the right side.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come with Apple A13 Bionic, but other information such as camera hardware, battery capacity are yet to ascertain.

We may not have to wait long as the iPhone SE 2 is speculated to make its debut around anytime between March and June 2020.

