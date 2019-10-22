Apple iPhone XR 'Assembled in India' hits stores

A few months ago, Apple supply partner Foxconn started trial production of the iPhone XR at its Chennai plant and now, the device stocks have finally arrived to the local stores in India.

Apple authorised stores in top metros have begun to sell the iPhone XR with 'Assembled in India' tag. As of now, the iPhone XR base model is being sold for Rs 49,900 against the launch price of Rs 76,900. Consumers can also buy 128GB variant for Rs 54,999 against MRP of Rs 81,900.

Both the models are available in five colour options including black, white, coral (orange), red and blue. It can be noted that online sellers on Amazon and Flipkart are offering lucrative discounts and exchange deals on the iPhone XR.

Besides the iPhone XR, Apple's supply partner Wistron Corp has been making low-end phones for quite a few years. It started with the budget iPhone SE in 2017 at its plant in Peenya, an industrial hub in Western Bengaluru. It later followed it up with the iPhone 6 series.

The aforementioned two mobiles have been discontinued and the company is now currently assembling the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7 series.

Read | iPhone 11 review: The go-to Apple mobile of 2019

Recently, the Indian government in a bid to arrest the decline in FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and to give a boost to the Make in India initiative in the country, slashed the taxes on manufacturing companies from 25% to 15%. Besides Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi too, have ramped up production of their respective mobiles in India.

Must Read | Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Moreover, the prevailing tension between the US and China over trade tariffs also had an effect on mobile-makers and technology companies to look for alternate locations for manufacturing units in India, Vietnam and other Asian regions.

Read | Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: Ultimate camera champion

Word on the street is that Apple's supply partner Foxconn would soon start assembling the latest iPhone 11 series at its Chennai plant and depending on the demand, it might also export them to Europe.



Representational Image- Apple Xinyi A13 features a two-story, free-standing pavilion design with a carbon fibre reinforced roof. (Picture Credit: Apple)



In a related development, Cupertino-based firm is expected to open the fully-owned Apple Store in Mumbai in the coming months. It will house an iPhone experience zone, retail store and service center.

Read more | Apple Store to adorn Indian cities soon, thanks to Modi

Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:

Models iPhone XR Display 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen HDR display

Resolution:1792x828p

Pixel density: 326ppi (pixels per inch)

Contrast ratio: 1,400:1

True Tone Display

Wide colour display (P3)

Brightness: 625 cd/m2 max OS Apple iOS 12 Processor 7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ 8-core Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP wide-angle (F1.8) Optical image stabilisation

5x digital zoom

Wide colours capture for photos and live photos

Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow sync

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and depth control (F16-F1.4)

Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)

Smart HDR for photos Video 4K video recording at 24fps, 30fps or 60fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for video

digital zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation

Stereo recording Front camera TrueDepth camera 7MP photos

F2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

Wide colour capture for photos and Live photos

Smart HDR for photos

Portrait mode with advanced Bokeh and Depth control

Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps

Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps for 60 fps

Animoji and Memoji Connectivity and Network Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/ GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models) In China: iPhones will come with two physical SIM support Battery Talk time: up to 25 hours

Internet use: up to 15 hours

Video playback: up to 16 hours

Audio playback: up to 65 hours

Fast-charge capable:

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes Add-ons Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 194g Colours Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.