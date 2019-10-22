Apple iPhone XR 'Assembled in India' hits stores

A few months ago, Apple supply partner Foxconn started trial production of the iPhone XR at its Chennai plant and now, the device stocks have finally arrived to the local stores in India.
Apple authorised stores in top metros have begun to sell the iPhone XR with 'Assembled in India' tag. As of now, the iPhone XR base model is being sold for Rs 49,900 against the launch price of Rs 76,900. Consumers can also buy 128GB variant for Rs 54,999 against MRP of Rs 81,900.
Both the models are available in five colour options including black, white, coral (orange), red and blue. It can be noted that online sellers on Amazon and Flipkart are offering lucrative discounts and exchange deals on the iPhone XR.
Besides the iPhone XR, Apple's supply partner Wistron Corp has been making low-end phones for quite a few years. It started with the budget iPhone SE in 2017 at its plant in Peenya, an industrial hub in Western Bengaluru. It later followed it up with the iPhone 6 series.
The aforementioned two mobiles have been discontinued and the company is now currently assembling the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7 series.
Recently, the Indian government in a bid to arrest the decline in FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and to give a boost to the Make in India initiative in the country, slashed the taxes on manufacturing companies from 25% to 15%. Besides Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi too, have ramped up production of their respective mobiles in India.
Moreover, the prevailing tension between the US and China over trade tariffs also had an effect on mobile-makers and technology companies to look for alternate locations for manufacturing units in India, Vietnam and other Asian regions.
Word on the street is that Apple's supply partner Foxconn would soon start assembling the latest iPhone 11 series at its Chennai plant and depending on the demand, it might also export them to Europe.
In a related development, Cupertino-based firm is expected to open the fully-owned Apple Store in Mumbai in the coming months. It will house an iPhone experience zone, retail store and service center.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone XR:
|Models
|iPhone XR
|Display
|6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD screen
|OS
|Apple iOS 12
|Processor
|7nm class 6-core Apple A12 Bionic CPU+ 8-core Neural Engine+ 4-core GPU
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Main Camera
|12MP wide-angle (F1.8)
|Video
|
|Front camera
|TrueDepth camera
|Connectivity and Network
|Dual SIM Dual Standby (physical SIM+ eSIM) Gigabit-class LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi MIMO, VoLTE, NFC with reader mode, Wi-Fi calling, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/ GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, CDMA EV-DO Rev, A(select models)
|Battery
|
|Add-ons
|Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529, Face ID: Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition, FaceTime video and audio calling via Wi-Fi/Cellular or any FaceTime audio-enabled device
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|194g
|Colours
|Blue/White/Black/Yellow/Coral/ Red
