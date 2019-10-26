Apple Music, App Store gets into Diwali festive groove

With Diwali just around the corner, Apple has refreshed the whole outlook of the App Store that will certainly help iPhone and iPad owners to get into the festive groove.

For the first time, Apple is introducing Diwali-related content for users to find the best apps, games, best shows to watch, how to take good pictures with low-light on an iPhone and more to help them enjoy the festival of lights. The new interface will last until October 28.

In the Today tab, Apple is offering tips and recommendations on which apps to install. There are several categories to choose such as DIY (Do It Yourself) Diwali, Party Lights, Diwali Dash and Book your trip.

DIY Diwali

As the name suggests, this section has apps that have been thoughtfully curated to help you create handcrafted custom gifts or greeting cards, recipes to help you cook traditional food at home, edit photos to send personalised festival wishes. There are also apps that will help you make crafted lamps, simple decorations around the house, knit a scarf and more.

Some of the apps include Food Book Recipes, Colour with Asian Paints, nearby business, Pinterest: Lifestyle Ideas, Kitchen Stories Recipes, Tasty, LoveKnitting, OLX: Buy & Sell near you, Snapguide- How-tos, Recipes, Fashion, Chumbak Stores, Houzz Home Design & Renovation, wikiHow, Canva: Card/Poster/Logo Maker and more.

Light up!

This category will help you find photography apps for iPhones and iPads to create visually enhanced photos, selfies, and videos, and share them on social media platforms.

The list includes PicsArt Photo Editor+Collage, Photolift-Face & body Editor, VivaVideo- Video Maker, Facetune2: Best Selfie Editing, Enlight Pixaloop-Move Photos, BeautyPlus-Snap, Edit, Filter, Vizmato: Video Editor & Filter and Kirakira+.

Party Lights

Hosting a party at home is a labourous task, but apps listed in the Party Lights will come handy executing it without any fuss.

With Cocktail Flow - Drink Recipes app, you get tips on how to create drinks for the party. If you are short of helping hands in the house, you can install on UrbanClap app and hire a bartender as well. The AnyList: Grocery Shopping List app will help you with planning for what items, drinks, cooking ingredients to bring home a day before the party.

If you don't like to cook food, you can install the Swiggy app and order according to the guest list count.

And with djay - DJ App & Mixer app, you can churn out good music to liven up the mood. Let your hair down for once and have a whale of a time.



PUBG Mobile, Candy Crush and more games are offering special Diwali in-play activities (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Diwali Dash

If you don't like to host a party, you can always plan a short getaway trip to someplace nice. In the Diwali dash section, you can find cab-hailing apps for simple outstation tours, trip apps for long-distance travel via bus, train, flights and more.

The list includes Redbus, Ola Cabs, Uber, Zoomcar - Self Drive Cars, Cleartrip, Skyscanner-travel deals, Yatra-Flights, Hotels & Cabs, MakeMyTrip-Flights, Hotels and more.

It can be noted that even gaming apps like PUBG Mobile, Candy Crush and more are offering special in-play activities such as light up lamps, diyas and other entertaining stuff to mark Diwali festival for a limited time.



Diwali special playlists on Apple Music



Also, Apple Music has listed personal Diwali playlists of Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Badshah, and others. Not just Hindi, there is well-curated lists of devotional songs in Tamil, Telugu and other regional languages in addition to Hindustani classical music.

