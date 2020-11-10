Apple November event 2020: Apple Silicon-powered Macs and more

In just about a few hours, Apple will kick off the company's new product launch, probably the last for the year 2020 at Cupertino.

It is slated to host the 'One more thing' event at 10:00 PST (11:30 pm IST), Apple Park. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the program is a virtual one. Like the previous time, it is sure to be an exciting event.

Apple November 2020 Event: Here's what to expect

Though flagship iPhone 12 series are already out, make no mistake that this event is of low significance, as Tuesday will see Apple make the big switch from Intel chipsets to its in-house made ARM-based Apple Silicon that will power its new MacBook and Mac going forward.

With this, like the iPhone and iPad, Apple will have full control over the hardware and software of the Mac, iMac, and MacBook range of PCs.



Apple November 2020 event. Credit: Apple



At the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, Apple had already shown a glimpse of Apple Silicon development and it has piqued the interests of not just the industry people but also consumers too.

They expect the Apple Silicon-powered PCs to blow the competitions off the water in terms of speed, performance, graphics rendering, and doing other heavy-duty tasks.

Besides Apple Silicon-powered PCs, the company is expected to reveal AirTags and also probably reveal AirPods Studio headphones.

Interested readers can catch the live action at Apple.com from 11:30 pm IST and also on YouTube (here).

