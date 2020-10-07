Apple October Event 2020: New iPhone 12 and more

Usually, in September, we are used to seeing the launch of new Apple iPhones along with the next-generation Watch and in the October event, witness new iPads, and some times even Macs. But, this time, it is completely opposite, thanks to Covid-19-induced lockdown. Early in the year, a wide-spread pandemic led to the shutdown of factories leading to delays in components procurements and assembling of gadgets.

Now that the new iPads and Watches are already revealed, it is time for the much-awaited iPhone 11 series successor, most likely to be called as iPhone 12 series, to make their debut later this month.

Apple on Tuesday (October 6) announced to host an event on October 13 at the company's HQ, Cupertino and yes, it will be a virtual programme, thanks again Covid-19. It will be telecasted online from 10:00 am PDT ( 10:30 pm IST) on its official website.

Here's what to expect at Apple October Event 2020

Apple is said to launch not three but four new iPhones along with AirTags in the upcoming event. The four circles in the media invitation (see above) hint at multiple phones and the leaked AirTags has the same design with the iconic bitten Apple logo (more on this later).

Speculations are rife that Apple will offer the generic iPhone model in two sizes-- new 5.4-inch screen and 6.1-inch-- dubbed as iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12.

Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will be upgraded with bigger displays-- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, compared to the predecessors-- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, which come in 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch-- sizes, respectively.

All the new iPhone 12 series models are said to sport an OLED-based screen and will be powered by Apple A14 Bionic with iOS 14 out-of-the-box.

However, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will have two sensors, but with improved hardware compared to the iPhone 11. They will be offered in three storage options-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to come with triple 16MP cameras in addition to an extra LiDAR sensor seen in the iPad Pro 2020 series. They will come in three storage options-- 128GB/256GB/512GB.

As said before, the Covid-19-induced lockdown has forced Apple to release the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series in a staggered timeline.

The standard iPhone 12 series will be up for pre-order from October 16 and hit stores in the following week on October 23.

However, the iPhone 12 Pro series is likely to hit stores only in November.

Besides iPhones, Apple is expected to launch the much-awaited AirTags. It is similar to the Bluetooth technology-based Tiles tracking device. It helps owners track misplaced articles such as a key of a vehicle or a house door. All the user has to do is attach the AirTags to the regular stuff he/she usually carry and there is a high risk of misplacing them. There are more use cases such as placing it on a pet's collar to easy tracking in the city.

There is also rumours that Apple would announce AirPods Studio, over-ear headphones. It is believed that the company might drop the 'Beats by Dr. Dre' branding and going forward add new audio products under AirPods portfolio only.

Also, there is a high possibility of Apple announcing the commercial variant of the new MacBook powered the proprietary Apple silicon chipset. Like the iPhones, it is expected to be one of the most powerful portable PCs in the industry.

