Apple recalls MacBook Pros over battery safety risks

American technology major Apple has begun recalling older MacBook Pro units across the world, as the company has detected a serious defect in the product's battery that may get overheated and pose a safety risk.

The company has identified that only select models sold between September 2015 and February 2017 are having the issue. It is also urging customers to stop using them immediately and get the cell replaced for free of charge.

Here's how to find the Apple product serial number:

-On the surface of your product.

-In iTunes, if your product syncs with iTunes.

-On a Mac, by choosing About This Mac from the Apple menu.

Then, the customers should visit the website (here).



Screen-shot of Apple MacBook Pro battery replacement help page



Here's how MacBook Pro battery replacement process works:

Choose one of the service options below to have your battery replaced. In all cases, your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Service may take 1-2 weeks.

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Note: Before handing over the MacBook Pro for service, users are advised to back up the data.

It can be recalled that Apple's rival Samsung too, faced a similar, but more serious problem with the Galaxy Note 7 in 2017. Several units of phone randomly exploded causing widespread ban particularly in flights with specific mention of the brand name, much to the company's embarrassment. Within two months after the official launch, the South Korean firm had to completely stop the sale and production of millions of units, leading to multi-billion dollars loss.

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung set up a world-class research team to develop new multi-layer safety regulations for product testing and since then, the company has managed to gain back the confidence of the customers.

