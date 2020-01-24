Apple Republic Day 2020 offer: iPhone 11, MacBook Pro and more get big discounts

As part of the Republic Day promotional campaign, premium consumer electronics major Apple in collaboration with partner bank HDFC is offering big discounts on various models of iPhones, iPad and MacBooks in India.

The company is offering up to Rs 7000 cash back on iPhone 11 Pro Max and MacBook Pro, while the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 and MacBook Air can be bought for Rs 6,000 discount. Even the popular iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 5,000 less.

Apple's latest Watch Series 5 can be purchased for Rs 4,000 less. To further sweeten the the deal, there is zero down payment and No Cost EMI options. The Republic Day sale offers are valid only in Apple authorised stores and till the stocks lasts.

Apple iPhone 11: All you need to know



Apple iPhone 11 PRODUCT(RED) series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The new iPhone 11 flaunts a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display (1792x828p) and on the back, it comes with anodised aluminium shell with sturdy glass on top.

It also boasts Apple A13 Bionic processor, dual cameras (12MP, f/1.8 wide cam + 12MP 120-degree wide cam)with ultra-wide camera shot capability, night mode and 4K at 60 fps on the back and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera with 4K video and slo-mo recording capability.

The iPhone 11 will be offered in three storages-- 64GB,128GB, and 256GB with prices starting at Rs 64,990. But, with the Republic Day offer, it can be bought as low as Rs 58,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro series



Apple iPhone 11 Pro (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Except for the screen size and battery capacity, the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the Pro Max (6.5-inch) have the same design and internal hardware.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro series models flaunt glass design with sturdy stainless steel chassis. They can survive for up to 4 meters underwater close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, the iPhones come packed with A13 Bionic chipset, triple 12MP primary camera (standard + ultrawide + telephoto) on the back. They are offered in three variants--128GB,256GB and 512GB storage.

Apple MacBook Pro



The new 16-inch MacBook Pro (Credit:Apple)



The new MacBook Pro is the first-ever Apple notebook to sport a big 16-inch Retina display. It has 3072x1920p screen resolution, a total of 6 million pixels with a density of 226 ppi (pixel per inch). Each display is individually calibrated in the factory for accurate gamma, white point, and primary colors, the company claims.

It boasts advanced thermal architecture to enable the system to run at higher power for sustained periods of time. The sophisticated fan design features a larger impeller with extended blades along with bigger vents, resulting in a 28 percent increase in airflow, while the heat sink is 35 percent larger, enabling significantly more heat dissipation than before.

Thanks to the new technology, the 16-inch MacBook Pro can sustain up to 12 more watts during intensive workloads than the predecessor.

The new Apple PC comes with the latest 6-core and 8-core 9th generation Intel processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. This means it offers up to 2.1 times faster and better performance than quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Air



The MacBook Air (Credit:Apple)



Apple MacBook Air flaunts a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, which can intuitively adjust the colour temperature of the screen for a comfortable immerssive viewing experience. Also, it has stereo sound, all-day battery life, and Touch ID for secured unlocking of the device.

Under-the-hood, the MacBook Air ships with a 8th generation 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz (with 4MB L3 cache), 2133MHz 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 617 (with support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors -eGPUs), 128GB/256GB (PCIe-based SSD) and houses built-in 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery, which offers up to 12 hours wireless web, up to 13 hours iTunes movie playback, up to 30 days of standby time and comes with 30W USB-C Power Adapter with USB-C power port.

Apple iPad Pro



The iPad Pro (Credit: Apple)



It comes in two screen sizes--11.0-inch an 12.9-inch-- with vibrant Liquid Retina Display having True Tone feature. With wide-screen, watching multimedia content will be an enthralling experience. It also comes with Type-C USB port and supports reverse charging capability in addition to fast charging.

Apple iPad Pro boasts Face ID, which can scan the owner's face to unlock the screen. It features a 12MP primary camera with F1.8 aperture and a 7MP FaceTime front camera.

Inside, it houses 7nm class 8-core A12X Bionic Fusion chipset. It comes with a 64-bit class desktop architecture and comes integrated with 7-core GPU, M12 coprocessor and dedicated Neural Engine, which can perform more than 5 trillion operations per second.

Apple Watch Series 5



Apple Watch Series 5 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The new Watch Series 5 sports a power-efficient retina screen with always-on display feature, a first for any Apple Watch series. It ships with new generation proprietary S5 processor that promises to offer enhanced performance and battery life. It also boasts in-built compass, fall detection and international emergency calling feature.

