Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 to all eligible devices

As promised, Apple has begun rolling out the new iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 to all the eligible devices around the world.

Unlike Android phones, which get software updates in staggered phases, Apple uniformly releases firmware to all devices at one go. With this initiative, the six-year-old iPhone 6S gets the same OS update along with the current premium phone iPhone 12 series at the same time.

[Note: The newly announced iPhone 13, iPad 9th gen, iPad mini 6th gen and the Watch Series 7 come with iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 out-of-the-box].

Except for quick notes and some iPad-exclusive features, the new iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 come with pretty much the same features.

They come with new SharePlay, redesigned notification with priority option, LiveText (Optical Character Recognition), Walking Steadiness (based on the steadiness of steps taken over time) calculator, new accessibility feature VoiceOver screen-reader, and more.

The notification stacks come with a reimagined and better visual interface. To help reduce distraction, Apple says that a new notification summary collects non-time-critical notifications for delivery at a more opportune time, such as in the morning and evening.



Apple iOS 15 update notification (left) and the new Focus feature in Control Center (right). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The iOS 15 will also allow iPhone users to do FaceTime video call to friends with Android phones and Windows PCs.

Another important feature is Live Text. Apple iPhone users will be able to copy-paste text, numbers on a photo or banner to either search on Safari or call the mobile number.

The new software brings Mail Privacy Protection, where-in it stops senders, particularly business companies from learning whether an email (containing ads) has been opened, and also hides IP addresses so senders can’t learn a user’s location or use it to build a profile on them.

The new iOS 15 will bring the new App Privacy Report, which offers an overview of how apps use the access that has been granted to location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts in the last seven days, and which other domains are contacted.

Must read | Apple iOS 15: Key features you should know

List of Apple iPhones eligible for iOS 15

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st Gen), iPhone SE (2nd Gen), and iPod touch (7th Gen).



The new iPadOS 15 has been released to all eligible iPads. Credit: Apple



List of Apple iPads eligible for iPadOS 15

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Gen), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inc, iPad (9th Gen), iPad (8th Gen), iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad mini (6th Gen), iPad mini (5th Gen), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th Gen),iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad Air 2.

Must read | Apple iPadOS 15: Key features you should know

Here's how to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on your iPhone and iPads:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.



The new watchOS 8. Credit: Apple



Apple watchOS 8

The new watchOS 8 is bringing new features including redesigned Home app, new activity tracking, enhanced messaging capabilities, new Focus mode, AssistiveTouch feature that will make good use of the built-in motion sensors to sense one-arm gestures to interact without touching the display.

Must read | Apple watchOS 8: Key features you should know

List of Apple Watches eligible for watchOS 8

Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch Series 7.



Apple watchOS 8 update notification. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.