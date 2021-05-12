Apple saved users from fraud transaction worth $1.5 billion on App Store in 2020

Since the inception of the Apple App Store in 2008, it has been the most secure platform for mobile device owners in the industry. The Cupertino-based company has set up a robust screening system to check malicious apps entering the iOS and allied ecosystem. And, it continues to improve along with ever-evolving threats in the 21st century.

In the latest instance, Apple has stated that it saved millions of users from potentially fraudulent transactions worth $1.5 billion in 2020.

The US-based company added that it blocked more than 48,000 app applications, as they came with hidden malicious features. Another 150,000 plus apps were rejected for aping other successful apps and some deemed were misleading in nature. And, another 250,000 plus were blocked for violating user privacy policy.

Apple also identified more than 470,000 app developers indulging in bad practices and their respective accounts were terminated.



Credit: Apple



"Some developers perform a bait and switch: fundamentally changing how the app works after review to evade guidelines and commit forbidden and even criminal actions. When such apps are discovered, they’re rejected or removed immediately from the store, and developers are notified of a 14-day appeals process before their accounts are permanently terminated," the company said.

Furthermore, Apple noted that the company's expert reviewers look through all app applications and make sure apps don't solicit users with real-money gambling, offer predatory loans and show pornography; use in-game signals to facilitate drug purchasing and rewarded users for broadcasting illicit and pornographic content via video chat. All the offending app developers will be asked to give a valid response and if they fail to prove their case, the applications will be taken down from App Store. On average, Apple said it takes less than a month to review and terminate the fraud apps.



Users can report problematic apps to Apple. Picture Credit: Apple



Also, if any Apple device owners find any illegality in an app, they can report by choosing the Report a Problem feature on the App Store or calling Apple Support. The developers can also reply by using either of those methods or additional channels like Feedback Assistant and Apple Developer Support.

Furthermore, Apple also keeps an eagle eye on the third-party app store, which offers apps that look similar to the original but commit frauds. Over the last 12 months, it has detected and blocked 110,000 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts.

Also, Apple blocked more than 3.2 million instances of apps distributed illicitly through the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

However, genuine app developers too, face discrimination in the form of fake reviews, which downgrades its rating on the Apple Store.

Taking note of this issue, Apple has applied machine learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithm in addition to human reviewers to weed out such fraud reviews and retain true rating points.



Apple was able to millions of people from potential frauds worth $1.5 Billion on App Store. Credit: Apple



Apple was able to prevent three million stolen cards from being used to purchase stolen goods and services, and the company banned nearly one million accounts from transacting again. It also deactivated 244 million user accounts over suspicious behaviour.

And, it rejected more than 424 million account creation attempts for failing in the verification process.

"From App Review, to fraudulent account detection, to prevention of financial crimes, Apple works around the clock and behind the scenes to keep the App Store a safe and trusted place for users and developers alike," Apple concluded.



