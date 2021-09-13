Apple September Event 2021: Here's what to expect at the special fall programme

Apple, earlier this month, announced to host the special hardware event on September 14.

The programme is scheduled to start at 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST). The invite reads-- California Streaming and it will be telecasted online from Steve Jobs theater, at Apple HQ, Cupertino.

Fans can catch live action on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Apple Fall Event 2021: Here's everything you need to know

Cupertino-based company is expected to unveil a new line of iPhones along with Watch Series 6 successor, and AirPods 3.

Like the previous year, Apple is said to bring four models-- iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.



Apple Event webpage (screen-grab)



For the first time ever, Apple will offer a regular iPhone 13 base variant with 128GB storage and the top-end model will have 512GB. Previously, it was 64GB and 256GB, respectively. This middle variant will now have 128GB.

The Pro series will come in four storages-- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, a first for any iPhone model to date. Currently, only the iPad Pro series is being offered with a 1TB option.

As far as the design is concerned, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini will look the same in terms of exterior looks. However, they will undergo some changes over the predecessor. The latter has vertically aligned camera modules on the back. The successor will have diagonally placed camera sensors on the back. Rest will remain the same including the big notch on top in the front, which also happens to house the FaceID sensor. Also, we can expect a bump in the battery capacity as well.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will look the same as the predecessors, but the only physical change we can expect is the smaller notch at the top in the front.

Also, expect a bigger battery and also better camera hardware over the 2020 models.

All the four iPhone 13 series models will come with a 5nm class Apple A15 Bionic chipset with improvements in terms of performance, efficiency, and speed of operations.

On the other hand, Watch Series 7 will see a major design change. The upcoming smart wearable is said to take inspiration from iPhone 12 series and will come with a flat edge design with bigger --41mm and 45mm-- sizes compared to the Series 6, which comes with --40mm and 44mm. Also, Watch Series 7 will have a bigger battery as well.

The upcoming AirPods 3 is said to be similar to the AirPods Pro in terms of design, meaning it will have a shorter stem and will have longer battery life.

