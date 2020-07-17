Apple shows emojis preview coming in iOS 14, iPadOS 14 this fall 2020

Cupertino-based Apple, to mark world emoji day (July 17) revealed a new list of emojis coming in the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7 which are slated for release this September to all the eligible iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watch series.

Some of the newest emojis include bubble tea, pinched fingers, boomerang, transgender symbol, dodo, beaver, piñata, nesting dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, tamale and more. In total, more than 200 emojis, approved by the Unicode Consortium is slated to come in Apple's 2020 series device software updates.

Besides the emojis, Apple is bringing new memoji customisation options for people to explore the creativity and share on social media platforms and messenger apps.

Some include revamped facial and muscle structure, 11 new hairstyles including man bun, top knot, simple side part, waves, and enhancements to fades.

Face coverings, 19 new headwear to show off style, hobby or profession with a durag, tichel, cyclist helmet, nurse cap, or swim cap.



New emojis coming in new Apple software this fall. Credit: Apple



Additionally, Apple is also bringing new Memoji stickers such as fist bumps, blush, hug, and more.

In a related development, Apple released iOS 13.6 to all the eligible models including iPhone SE ( 1st generation) iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE (2nd generation).

The new iOS 13.6 brings digital Car Keys, new Audio on Apple News will now give the users option to listen to the news and also Health app will get new Symptoms Menu, where-in users can log various illness with coughing, dizziness, headache, nausea, body and muscle aches, appetite changes, and more.



New iOS 13.6 update released to iPhones. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For the uninitiated, digital car keys will help owners securely unlock and start their car with the iPhone. Digital car keys can be easily shared using Messages or disabled through iCloud if a device is lost, and are available starting this year through NFC.

Here's how to install Apple iOS 13.6 update on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

