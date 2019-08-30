Apple Special Event 2019: Expect iPhone Pro and more

After months of speculations, technology major Apple is all set to bring out the new line of iPhones and more next month.

Like the previous year, the company will host the special fall event 2019 at the swanky Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple HQ, 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino. It will kick-off the launch programme at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST in India) on September 10 with the keynote presentation by Tim Cook. It has made arrangement to webcast the entire event online for fans to catch the live-action on their phones, PCs and smart TVs.

Apple Special Event 2019, episode 2: Here's what to expect

For long, the company has always unveiled new generation iPhones along with Watch series in the second half and we expect the same in 2019.

As per the recent reports, Apple will bring three mobiles, which will replace the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.

Like everybody, I too am eagerly looking forward to how Apple will be able to pull off the chronological naming tradition this time. Previously, rumours indicated the company might go ahead with weird XI S (to be read as eleven S), XI S Max and XI R.

But recent reports say Apple may come with new term 'Pro' for the two successors of XS series, but the information on XR successor is still scarce. But, rest assured they will be coming with a truckload of internal hardware improvements over the predecessors.



Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max (Reuters File Photo)



First, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max will house three cameras on the back and with upgraded photography hardware, they will be capable of offering extra Zoom, ultra-wide-angle and night mode similar to the Galaxy Note10 series. They will also come in handy to play 3D Augmented Reality games, as well.

On the front, the iPhone Pro models will look identical to the previous generation models but will have advanced Face ID sensor for faster detection and also come with improved OLED displays.

There is also speculation that Apple has increased the standard 5.8-inch screen size seen in iPhone XS, to 6.1-inch in its successor. One of the reason being is to incorporate a bigger battery. Other Pro model is expected to have 6.5-inch same as the iPhone XS Max.

Both the models are also said to get improved glass display, which will be able to resist getting shattered upon fall. But, I am not sure, if it will be on par with the Motorola Moto Z Force series.

Also, reliable reports suggest that Apple's new iPhones will be upgraded IP6X certification and can be able to survive underwater for more than 30 minutes. Both the iPhone Pro series models will be made with a blend of premium stainless steel and glass.

They will longer battery life in addition to wireless charging capability and Apple, for the first time may offer reverse power charging in the upcoming iPhone Pro series.

The iPhone XR successor will come with dual-camera and this mean, it will be able to offer more Portrait mode options, optical zoom and most importantly improved photo quality. On the front, it may come with LCD screen and Face ID similar to the Pro models.

Under-the-hood, all the three new iPhones will be powered by the Apple's proprietary A13 Bionic series processor with dedicated neural engine and graphics engine to run 3D video games and other resource-intensive tasks. Also, new models will not come with 5G modem but may come with Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless internet speed.



The iPhones and iPads running on iOS 12 software (Photo Credit: Apple)



Apple is also said to refresh the iPad Pro tablet series. It is expected to come in sizes-- 12.9-inch and 11.0-inch. Both the devices will have identical internal hardware and come with new A13X Bionic, more powerful than the standard A13 Bionic expected in the new iPhone series. They will come with an upgraded camera, new iPadOS and extended battery life. Also, Apple has plans to bring generic10.2-inch iPad with Pencil stylus support for students.

One more thing...

Besides iPhones and iPads, Apple is also expected to bring new Watch Series 5. Except for the name, there is very little information about the internal hardware. But, we can expect the device to have improved processor, longer battery life and it may come with upgraded Health Kit to support third-party devices to monitor diabetes.



Apple Watch Series 4 poster in the background in a store in Mumbai ( AFP File Photo)



Speculations are also rife that Apple might also bring an upgrade to the MacBook Pro after three years, a new HomePod smart speaker and also officially release Apple TV+ subscription service with new sitcoms, documentaries and other programmes in addition to Apple Arcade, an ad-free gaming platform.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.