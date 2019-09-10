Apple Special Event: How to watch iPhone 11 Pro launch

American technology major Apple is all geared up to launch the new line of iPhones, Watch series 5 and other products on 10 September at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino.

The Apple Special Event is slated to kick off with the keynote presentation by the company CEO, Tim Cook at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

Here's how to watch Apple Special Event 2019 live on your smart devices:

It will be live-streamed on Apple website and people can catch live action on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. It can also be viewed on Apple TV via AirPlay. But it works only on Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple tvOS software.

People can also watch the event on their Windows-powered PC, provided they have the latest Microsoft Edge browser. Android mobile owners can also access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required). Like last year, Apple will be webcasting the event on Twitter as well.

Also, people can watch the event on the company's official YouTube page, a first for any Apple hardware announcement. Previously, it used to post the recorded video on Google's video-sharing platform several days after the event.

Here's what to expect at Apple Special Event 2019:

Last year, Apple did an amazing Mission Impossible: Fall Out movie-inspired skit to kick of the event.

In 2019, going by Apple's media invite message-- "By Innovation only", fanboys have high expectations on upcoming new products.



Apple iPhone XS series (Picture Credit: Apple)



Recent reports have indicated that Apple is expected to bring three new mobiles-- a generic iPhone 11, standard iPhone 11 Pro and big-screen model iPhone 11 Pro Max to replace the current models-- iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max, respectively.

The iPhone 11 is said to sport an LCD-based 6.1-inch liquid retina display (1792x828p), 4GB RAM, dual 12MP cameras on the back, 12MP FaceTime camera, and a 3,110mAh battery. It will be offered in three storages-- 64GB,256GB, and 512GB with prices starting at $749.

Except for the screen size and battery capacity, the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the Pro Max (6.5-inch) will have the same design, internal hardware and come with prices starting $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro series models would flaunt frost glass design with sturdy stainless steel chassis. On the front, they will have an AMOLED-based screen.

Under-the-hood, the phones come packed with a 6GB RAM, triple 12MP primary camera (standard + ultrawide + telephoto) on the back. The iPhone 11 Pro is expected to ship with 3,190mAh cell and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 3,500mAh battery. Both the phones will be offered in three variants--128GB,256GB and 512GB storage.

All the three iPhone 11 series models will sport a notch at the top of the front panel with advanced FaceID biometric sensors and a 12MP FaceTime camera. Also, they will house the proprietary Apple A13 chipset, support Wi-Fi 6 to offer faster wireless internet speed and come with bi-directional wireless charging capability similar to the Galaxy Note10+ (review) series.

Apple Watch Series 5:

The new Watch Series 5 is said to have a minor but important upgrade in terms of internal hardware. It will ship with the new generation proprietary S5 processor that will optimise performance and improve battery life. For the first, it will have a sleep tracking feature to enhance the overall health of the device owner.

Other notable announcements include the launch of Apple TV+ streaming service and Apple Arcade gaming subscription.

Speculations are also rife that Apple might bring new iPad Pro ( 12.9-inch & 11.0-inch) in addition to the generic iPad (10.2-inch) and Apple MacBook Pro, which by the way was last refreshed in 2016. However, if past Apple product launch pattern is taken as any indication, the Cupertino-based company is likely to host a separate event in October.

