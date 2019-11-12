Apple Store drops Instagram 'stalker' app Like Patrol

Last month, Facebook-owned Instagram sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Like Patrol app, which encouraged people to stalk Instagram users. Now, the Cupertino-based company has taken the creepy application off the Apple Store.

Apparently, the Like Patrol used to scrape through the social media users' public data on Instagram and share to its subscribers. It particularly tracked for information such as if anybody commented or liked the picture the users post on the medium.

This would help people, particularly those in a strained relationship, to spy on their spouses or ex-partners. It used to charge $80/year in fees for the service. Like Portal was introduced first in Apple Store in July this year, but never made available on Google Play.

It can be noted that in early October, Instagram voluntarily removed its own 'Following Activity' feature (with heart icon) that displayed people's likes, comments, and follows details in a separate tab. Now, the axe has fallen on Like Patrol.

But, if Like Patrol's founder, Sergio Luis Quintero is to be believed, he won't go without a fight.

Quintero has defended that his app doesn't violate any user privacy agreement, as it takes information from 'data' tagged as public. He has announced to appeal against Apple's decision and get the ban revoked, CNET reported.

This episode gives us a valuable lesson on why people should not blindly agree to everything on the permission section of any app. It is imperative for every individual to carefully read the user privacy agreement. Also, be careful while posting private information on social media platforms.

For instance, when checking in to a hotel, it is not a good idea to tell the people on Facebook or Instagram about where you staying and even if you still want to share the details, select family/friends only option.

In a related development, Instagram is also making another big change in its social media app. Last week, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri while attending the technology meet at Wired25 event announced that the company will hide the 'Like count' feature on the app.

The Instagram user can view the like count privately but the others will not be able to see it.

This move apparently has riled up Instagram influencers who claim that it would have a disastrous impact on their earnings.

The company has not announced a specific date, but Mosseri added that it will take effect as early as next week starting with the US and later to other global regions.

