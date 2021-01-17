Apple store online launches new cashback offer in India

American technology major Apple has launched a new promotional sale campaign on the official online store in India.

Apple's new cashback offer entails Rs 5000 off on all products worth Rs 44,990 and above. However, it is available only for purchases made through 6 months EMI option on HDFC Bank credit cards and HDFC credit card.

There is one caveat though, The new offer cannot be combined with Apple Store for Education pricing.

The promotional Apple products' sale campaign kicks on next week on Thursday (January 21) and ends on January 28.

Which Apple products to buy?

If you one of the old-time iPhone users comfortable with small compact size, the new iPhone 12 mini is one for you.

It has everything the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (review) has including an A14 Bionic chipset and feature-rich dual-camera hardware.

Also, Consumers can look for Apple Watch Series 6. It is undeniably the best smart wearable in the market. It has the most intelligent physical activity tracking capability, reliable heart rate monitor sensors, and a simple user-interface.



Apple iPhone 12 mini. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even the recently launched Apple M1-powered MacBook Pro/Air or Mac mini is a good investment. They received really good reviews worldwide for their buttery smooth performance. Also, the battery life of laptops is said to be insanely long.

New Apple M1 Silicon-based MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac mini. Credit: Apple



