Apple tipped to bring low-cost 5.5-inch iPhone 9 Plus soon

Earlier in the month, the developer version of the iOS 14 surfaced online revealing several interesting things such as new health features of Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 12 and the budget 4.7-inch iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2). Now, a piece of new information as emerged that the Cupertino-based company is also working on big-screen mobile.

If the tech community blog 9to5Mac is to be believed, Apple may launch another low-cost 5.5-inch iPhone. Though there is no tangible evidence to prove its existence, logical intuition dictates that Apple retail the aforementioned big-screen model as the iPhone 9 Plus to succeed the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 9 replace the iPhone 8.

It can be noted Apple, after launching iPhone 8 series in 2017, directly skipped to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR in 2018 and followed it by 11, 11 Pro series in 2019. Now, fast forward to 2020, Apple may use the iPhone 9 as the entry-level offering for the price-conscious consumers, while the iPhone 12, most likely to come with 'Pro' suffix will cater to premium mobile buyers.

The latest reports indicate that the upcoming iPhone 9 and 9 Plus may come with the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the same as the one found in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro series. They are likely to feature Face ID with big display notch design language similar to the iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone 9 series is expected to be announced later this month via a press note, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

