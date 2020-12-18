Apple to launch pocket-friendly AirPods Lite in 2021

Its been a little over a week since Apple unveiled the company's most premium headphones, AirPods Max. Now, reports are coming in that the Cupertino-based firm is planning to bring affordable AirPods Lite.

It should be noted that AirPods Lite will be a watered-down version of the in-ear design-based AirPods, not the over-ear model AirPods Max.

Korean daily The Elec citing supplier sources have claimed that Apple initially thought of introducing soon after the AirPods Pro's launch in October, but decided to put it on the back burner, as the latter received good response from consumers around the world.

Now, Apple is expected to finally bring the AirPods Lite to the market. The supplier is expected to get the nod from Apple soon after the quality review before the end of December. and if things go as planned, it may hit stores in early 2021.

The AirPods Lite is said to house the H1 chipset same as we see in the latest AirPods Pro, but the former won't have the Active Noise Cancelling feature. It is expected to cost 20% less than the standard AirPods that means it may be priced around Rs 12,000 in India.

