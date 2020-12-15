Apple watchOS 7.2 brings crucial 'Cardio Fitness' health feature

Apple on Tuesday (December 15) released the much-awaited watchOS 7.2 along with iOS 14.3 for all eligible Watches and iPhones in India.

The new watchOS 7.2 brings lots of features including support for braille displays with VoiceOver, Fitness+ subscription, ECG (Electrocardiogram) app to newer markets, and more.

It also brings a crucial 'Cardio Fitness' feature. It makes use of the Apple Watch's sensitive sensors such as optical heart sensor, GPS, and the accelerometer, to track the user's physical activity and VO2 max levels all through the day.

For the uninitiated, VO2 max is the maximum rate of oxygen consumption measured during incremental exercises. If the Cardio Fitness reach lower levels, Apple Watch will instantly notify the user to take the medical help.

VO2 max can be increased through physical activity. The more the number, the better the overall health of the user.

In the 2016 scientific research study, the American Heart Association noted that there is a growing link between low cardio fitness and a higher risk of significant health issues, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and obesity, later in life.

The expert report also indicated cardio fitness is a stronger predictor of mortality risk than common risk factors like smoking, diabetes, and hypertension.

“Cardio fitness is increasingly recognised as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today’s update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user’s wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity,” Williams added.



Apple watchOS 7.2 change-log:

Apple Fitness+

--A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

--Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High-Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

--Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States

--Option to be notified when your cardio fitness is at a low level

--Ability to review your cardio fitness level based on your age and sex in the Health app on iPhone

--Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available

--Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan

--Support for braille displays with VoiceOver

--Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE)

Here's how to install watchOS 7.2 on Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.

