Apple Watch's ECG app saves woman from life-threatening AFib heart condition

Within a short span, after Apple launched the company's first propriety Watch series in 2015, it dethroned Swiss brands and became a numero uno watch brand in the world. And, it continues to be at the top to date.

One of the primary reasons for the overwhelming appeal from consumers is that Apple Watches come with some of the most advanced biometric health and fitness tracking technology on a wrist-gear.

Apple Watches come with optical and electrical heart sensors to power ECG (Electrocardiogram) to track AFib (AAtrial Fibrillation), Irregular Heart Rhythm. Also, the latest Watch Series 6 boasts a SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) tracker, Most importantly, the watchOS and hardware have deep integration making it one of the most intelligent smart wearables in the market.

It is why Apple Watches save human lives with timely alerts that make headlines the most around the world than any other brand.

In the latest instance, Apple Watch has saved a woman in Arizona from a life-threatening heart condition.

70-year old Yolie De Leon was all geared up to go on her morning walking and before she could set foot outside, she suddenly felt a little flutter in her chest that made her take some rest.

She wasn't sure what was happening and then, she activated the ECG app on Apple Watch. Within few seconds, it alerted her that the resting heart rate was at 174 bps (beats per second) indicating irregular heart rhythm, and seek urgent medical attention.

"It(Apple Watch) said my heart rate was at 174. You are an AFib and call your doctor immediately," De Leon said to FOX Television Stations.

She took the advice seriously and went to the local health centre. After a battery of tests, doctors confirmed De Leon did have the life-threatening heart condition AFib and was hospitalised for a week to recover.

Afib is a deadly heart condition, which never shows any clear symptoms at the beginning; but, when they do appear, people will feel palpitations, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

“I’m glad I reacted so quickly because it was life-threatening,” Arizona resident Yolie De Leon revealed. https://t.co/kkXdi6GKnG — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 27, 2021

If not treated on time, it will lead to stroke, irregular heartbeat, other health conditions, and eventually death. AFib is said to be the second most common cause of death in the world.

De Leon sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook describing her story and thank him for bringing the life-saving feature on Apple Watch. To her surprise, Cook last Sunday replied that he was glad Apple Watch was able to help her get timely medical aid.

"Thanks for sharing your story with us. It inspires us to keep pushing forward," said Tim Cook in an email reply to De Leon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.