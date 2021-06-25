Apple's 2022 iPhone series tipped to come with in-screen TouchID feature

Apple's iPhone 13 series is expected to launch later this September with moderate upgrade over the predecessor iPhone 12. But, next year, there will be major changes in the iPhone 14 series, says Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular market analyst.

Apple may incorporate in-house designed under-display TouchID (fingerprint sensor) in the 2022 series mobile models, 9to5Mac reported citing Kuo's investor note.

Also, the company is likely to change the screen sizes and naming schemes of the new iPhones.

Currently, Apple sells four iPhone 12 series in three screen sizes 5.4-inch (12 mini), 6.1-inch (iPhone 12 and 12 Pro) and 6.7-inch (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

But, in 2022, Apple is expected to ditch the 5.4-inch screen design and just offer two each of 6.1-inch ( iPhone 14 and 14 Pro) and 6.7-inch (iPhone 12 Max and 12 Pro Max).

It has come to light the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini has not been able to gain traction from consumers compared to other models. With the bigger sizes, Apple will be able to incorporate larger cell to deliver longer battery life.

With the addition of in-screen fingerprint sensor-based TouchID and a new wide-angle 48MP sensor, there will be good demand for all four iPhone 14 models. However, Kuo added that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max, which will be priced under $900 would emerge as the best seller for the Cupertino-based company in 2022.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.