Apple's 'Assembled in India' iPhone 11 hits stores

For the past few years, Apple has been assembling older models iPhone XR, iPhone 7, and 6 series and SE before that in India through supply partners Foxconn and Wistron in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, respectively.

Now, Foxconn has started production of iPhone 11, the latest premium model at its plant near Chennai. The news was confirmed by Indian union minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter.

"Significant boost to Make in India! Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-of-the-line model for the first time in the country"-- reads Piyush Goyal's message.

There is no official word on when Foxconn started the iPhone 11 production, but retail sources have confirmed to Deccan Herald that the locally assembled iPhone 11 has reached the store shelves. It can be noted that they are being sold along with imported models from China to meet consumer demand.

Once Foxconn streamlines its plant for mass production, the price of the locally-assembled iPhone 11 is likely to get reduced in the coming months and Apple might finally stop the import of iPhone 11 units to India.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There are also reports that Apple has given nod to Wistron to start iPhone SE (2020) production at its plant near Bengaluru. Currently, it assembling iPhone 6S and iPhone 7.

Previously, Wistron also used to mass-produce the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6 in Bengaluru until it got discontinued in early 2019.

It should be noted that the Union government officially notified the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme in April 2020. It is aimed to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units, the government of India states in the official press note.

