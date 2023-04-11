Aquarius Daily Horoscope - April 11, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips
TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills
Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals
Coordination a must for glacier research
Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters
Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again
Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai