Aquarius Daily Horoscope - April 23, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Professionally, you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes
Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention
Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane
Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art