Aquarius Daily Horoscope - April 30 | Free Online Astrology

Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
- Lucky color: Plum
- Lucky number: 4
