Aquarius Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023

Aquarius Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2023, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 00:14 ist

A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. 

Lucky Colour: Saffron                                          

Lucky  Number:  5     

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aquarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

 