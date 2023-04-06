Aquarius Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 5
