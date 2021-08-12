Aquarius Daily Horoscope - August 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
- Lucky Colour: Taupe
- Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border
Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes
World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo
In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study
Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media
How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network
Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch