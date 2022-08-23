Aquarius Daily Horoscope - August 23, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top.
Lucky Colour: Emerald.
Lucky Number: 5.
