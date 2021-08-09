Aquarius Daily Horoscope - August 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.
Lucky colour: Salmon-pink
Lucky number: 1
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024
Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6
Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics
Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020
Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world
Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle