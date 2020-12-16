Aquarius Daily Horoscope - December 16, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself.
Lucky color: Ash
Lucky number: 2
Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
