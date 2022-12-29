Aquarius Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

Aquarius Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 01:00 ist
Credit: Pixabay 

Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.

Colour: Lavender

Number: 6

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aquarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 