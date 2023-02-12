Aquarius Daily Horoscope – February 13, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Colour: Amber
Number 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity
In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'
Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards
Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen
Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how